It’s official: King Charles III is a big Wigan fan!

Guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party heard the monarch shout “love Wigan” after he had become reacquainted with Jean Hensey-Reynard who reminded him about his most recent visit to the town.

The former teacher from Ashton had been invited because of her years of work on local Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations and linking them to education.

Charles has come to Wigan on several occasions, most recently in 2019 when he visited the Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls factory, Old Courts and Wigan Little Theatre.

Jean Hensey-Reynard at Buckingham Palace and King Charles as he told guests that he loves Wigan

It was at the last of these that Jean met the then Prince of Wales and told him an anecdote about her mum getting caught sneaking off to the Empress Ballroom (which would later be Wigan Casino) when she should have been at work, to which Charles replied “Who could blame your mum – everyone loves a good dance, don’t they?”

A photo was taken of that encounter and Jean produced it when she had a chance to meet the now King at his garden party.

She told him that when she last met him, she was still being treated for breast cancer, that she has now been seven years clear and that she wished him the same good fortune in his treatment and that he would beat it too.

She explained that she was there because of her work in holocaust education in Wigan.

Jean Hensey-Reynard and her first encounter with the then Prince Charles outside Wigan Little Theatre

Jean added: “As I was about to elaborate further one of the courtiers came to move Charles on to speak to another guest.

"As Charles was moving away he turned back towards me he said loudly "Love Wigan!”

"I thought I was hearing things but a friendly headteacher from Jersey and his wife confirmed it.

"To me King Charles mentioning Wigan was very special. It meant for everyone back home the King knew about our town and he clearly had enjoyed his visit to us back in 2019 and was sending out this message for me to share within our community.”

There always seems more bad news around than good so it was nice to capture one of these moments of joy.”

Some 7,000 people attended the garden party which had an education and skills theme. Jean was accompanied by friend and HMD colleague Josie Carter.