Despite their steadfast dedication to bringing joy through dance, the troupe faces a significant hurdle: their current costumes are worn-out and inadequate.

In the past, small grants from the council enabled them to purchase second-hand dresses.

However, these garments quickly succumbed to wear and tear, leaving the dancers adorned in tattered attire riddled with holes.

This predicament has prompted Fever Morris to seek help from the very community they've entertained and engaged for years.

With a diverse ensemble of over 85 dancers ranging from 18 months old to individuals in their late 40s, Fever Morris is a testament to inclusivity and unity.

The troupe's expansion, while a testament to their popularity and impact, has also intensified the demands of running the organization on a daily basis.

Traditionally, Fever Morris has relied on self-raised funds to sustain their operations.

However, the recent growth of the troupe, coupled with the deteriorating quality of their costumes, has made it increasingly challenging to meet their financial needs.

As a result, they are turning to the community for support.

The primary objective of Fever Morris's fundraising campaign is to procure new dresses and shakers for their dancers.

These costumes are not merely aesthetic adornments; they are essential components of the troupe's identity and performance.

Moreover, the lack of adequate attire poses a particular hardship for the many children from deprived backgrounds who participate in the troupe.

For them, Fever Morris provides not only an artistic outlet but also a sense of belonging and opportunity.

In addition to serving individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, Fever Morris proudly embraces members with additional needs.

Their commitment to inclusivity fosters a supportive environment where everyone is encouraged to participate and thrive. The troupe's ethos revolves around the notion of family, where each member is valued and accepted unconditionally.

Now, Fever Morris Dancing Troupe humbly requests the support of the Wigan community to ensure the continuity of their mission.

By sponsoring their dancers, community members can play a vital role in revitalizing the troupe's wardrobe and enabling them to continue spreading joy through dance.

To contribute or learn more about Fever Morris's fundraising efforts, interested individuals can contact Amanda Calland on 0741 1143584 or Diane Splaine on O7460 001382.