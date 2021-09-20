Knitters from Wigan borough invited to take part in rugby league project

Knitters from across the borough are invited to take part

People in Leigh with a passion for crafting are being encouraged to create bonnets for babies who are born prematurely to support families in need.

The unique project has been launched by social care charity Community Integrated Care, with the designs being Rugby League World Cup themed.

Director of Partnerships John Hughes said: “We hope that many crafters in Leigh can join us in sharing their knitting skills for such an important cause.

“If you have a talent for craft or are part of a knitting group, please join our volunteers in making a real difference to babies and new parents.

“Rugby league is known as a family sport. We also know that the people of Leigh are so committed to their local community, so we hope this project will see many people come together to make a real difference.”

The bonnets will be donated to specialist NHS hospitals in the tournament's communities, which includes Leigh, who are a host venue.

A special toolkit has been developed to provide guidance and the knitting patterns.

In the UK, one in thirteen babies are born preterm, affecting 60,000 families every year.

Parents are often not fully prepared for the early arrival, meaning the specially designed bonnet can be needed to provide warmth, protection and cushioning for babies that require extra care and attention.

By these items being provided for free, one concern could be taken away from families during what could be one of the most challenging moments of their life.

This project also enables people who have care and support needs to take part in exciting projects that fulfil their talents and potential.

From the hundreds of crafters within the charity, there are people with autism, mental health concerns and dementia, who have chosen to come together and use their knitting talents.