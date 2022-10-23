Kym Marsh lives to fight another week after avoiding second Strictly dance-off
There was no repeat of last week’s dance-off for Kym Marsh as she safely made it through to the next round of Strictly Come Dancing.
There had been shock when the 46-year-old actress and presenter found herself in the bottom two following last week’s public vote, despite getting good marks from the judges.
This time the couple’s performance – a quickstep in tribute to the original Come Dancing in the BBC centenary episode – wasn’t as warmly welcomed by the adjudicators but the public didn’t put them in the dance-off.
It was Jayde Adams who became the fourth celebrity to leave the show, describing her time on it as the “best thing I have ever done in my life.”
The 37-year-old comedian found herself in the dreaded dance-off against singer and actress Molly Rainford.
Adams and her professional partner Karen Hauer reprised their Charleston to comic song The Ballad Of Barry And Freda (Let’s Do It), which was written and performed by fellow comedian Victoria Wood.
During Saturday’s show the routine had secured them a score of 28, with judge Motsi Mabuse telling Adams she was “one of the best” performers but felt her dance moves needed improving at this stage of the competition.
While Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who previously achieved the highest score of the competition so far, danced their couples’ choice routine to the Grange Hill Theme Tune again, which judge Anton Du Beke had described as a “safe” option in the live show.
After both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rainford, sending Adams packing.
Craig Revel Horwood explained his choice was based on technical ability while Du Beke felt Rainford and Gu had a “slightly more polished technique”.
Motsi added: “Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”
With three votes to Rainford and Gu, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition, however, head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save the couple.
She said: “Well both were absolutely superb in the dance off but, on a little bit more precision and quality of movement, I would have saved Molly and Carlos.”
Reflecting on her time on the show, Adams said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you (Karen) and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.
“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen.
“And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour.
“Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!”
She continued: “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run.