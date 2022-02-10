The school-based drama is being brought back after a six-year gap and returns to Greater Manchester following several seasons of being set in Scotland.

Kym is joining the cast as Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

It is the latest step in a star-studded career for the 45-year-old mother of four who found fame with the group Hear'Say and went on to be a regular on Coronation Street as the character Michelle Connor.

She has had other acting roles since, including in The Syndicate, and since 2020 has been a presenter with Gethin Jones on Morning Live.

On her new acting role, Kym said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road.

"It’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!”

Jo Coffey (EastEnders, The Witcher: Blood Origin) joins the school as Wendy Whitwell, PA to Headteacher Kim Campbell, while Vincent Jerome (Wonder Woman 1984, Transformers: The Last Knight) will play Lindon King, joint Deputy Head with James Baxter (Still Open All Hours, Alma’s Not Normal) cast as Joe Casey - also Deputy Head.

Sonia Ibrahim (Coronation Street, Whisky Cavalier) joins as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker, with Shauna Shim (Biff, Chip & Kipper, The Worst Witch) playing music teacher Valerie Chambers. Neil Fitzmaurice (Phoenix Nights, Peepshow) has been cast as Neil Guthrie, the school’s history teacher.

Head of English is Coral Walker, played by Rachel Leskovac (Coronation Street, Last Tango In Halifax) and Katherine Pearce (Rules of the Game, Three Girls) has been confirmed as Amy Spratt - an early career teacher.

The news follows the announcement of Waterloo Road’s returning cast members of Angela Griffin, playing headteacher Kim Campbell, Adam Thomas as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths returning as Chlo Charles, last month.

The young actors who will play the pupils in the school are yet to be announced and the upcoming series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Executive producer Cameron Roach said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that alongside the return of Kim Campbell we’re creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road.

"We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room.”

Waterloo Road is series produced for Wall to Wall Media by Lindsay Williams (Coronation Street, Jamie Johnson) and produced by Adam Leatherland. Diane Ferrier is story producer, who leads a story team of new and established talent including Yasmin Ali, Amy Coombes, Ethan Deplitch, Georgia Ince, Nana-Kofi Kufuor, Hannah Lee and Joe Morris.

The first episodes are written by Liz Lake, Neil Jones and Lisa Holdsworth. Waterloo Road is working closely with BBC Writersroom to run a shadow writers’ scheme and a shadow directors’ scheme in the coming months.

The lead director is Jesse Quinones (Cagefighter), with later blocks being directed by Paulette Randall (Tin Star) and Makalla McPherson (EastEnders).

Waterloo Road is a Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall to Wall North co-production. The Executive Producer is Cameron Roach. Waterloo Road was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and executive producers for the BBC are Gaynor Holmes and Jo McClellan.