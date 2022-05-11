Last chance to sign up for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life event in Wigan

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is returning to Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 18, with women, men and children able to choose from either a 3k or 5k event.

It will raise money for the charity to continue its vital research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Last year's Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Wigan, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“We’re making a final call to the people of Wigan to sign up today. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So, we’re asking people across the area, ‘who will you race for?’

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Wigan will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current Government guidance to protect against Covid-19, with hand sanitiser provided at all venues.

As well as the event at Haigh Woodland Park, there will be 3k, 5k and 10k events at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 10.

The Race for Life event usually held at Pennington Flash is unable to go ahead this year due to groundworks planned at the venue, but it is hoped it can return in 2023.