Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anchor is offering potential buyers and residents the opportunity to tour The Standard development in Standish, which offers 64 modern and stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The open day, which runs from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 21, will include refreshments at the on-site bistro, as well as presentations on shared ownership and renting at The Standard at 11am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anchor team members will be available throughout the event to answer any questions.

Later living provider Anchor will host an open day at its Standard community in Standish

Lincoln Hoole, sales manager for The Standard, said: “We’re excited to host residents and prospective buyers at the upcoming open house at The Standard, giving them the opportunity to tour the beautiful homes and discover all that the community has to offer. We hope this event helps answer questions and provides insight into later living, making a sometimes daunting decision worry-free.”

Designed for people over 55, The Standard offers a choice of one or two bedroom apartment available to rent or buy with shared ownership.

Featuring an on-site beauty salon, bistro and landscaped gardens, the community is an affordable and welcoming option for those looking for the very best of independent living in later life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on the High Street in Standish, The Standard development is close to local amenities with convenient access to transport links into Manchester via Wigan’s train stations and the M61.

Drop-in visits are welcome on the day of the open event or guests can RSVP by calling 01942 314 795 or emailing [email protected] .