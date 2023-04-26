Sneak peeks between and over the top of barriers show that the landscape is gradually changing but that there is also still a long way to go.

Razing the 34-year-old mall could take another 12 months yet and it is only in three years’ time that the replacement Galleries25 complex - including a new indoor market, multi-media hub, 483 homes across seven new residential buildings, a 144-bedroom hotel and a retirement living complex – is scheduled for completion.