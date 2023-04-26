Latest look at how Wigan's Galleries shopping centre is being dismantled, piece by piece
Most of the work is going on behind high hoardings, but shoppers can still glimpse how the steady demolition of the Wigan’s Galleries is progressing.
Sneak peeks between and over the top of barriers show that the landscape is gradually changing but that there is also still a long way to go.
Razing the 34-year-old mall could take another 12 months yet and it is only in three years’ time that the replacement Galleries25 complex - including a new indoor market, multi-media hub, 483 homes across seven new residential buildings, a 144-bedroom hotel and a retirement living complex – is scheduled for completion.