Latest look at how Wigan's Galleries shopping centre is being dismantled, piece by piece

Most of the work is going on behind high hoardings, but shoppers can still glimpse how the steady demolition of the Wigan’s Galleries is progressing.

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:08 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 07:09 BST

Sneak peeks between and over the top of barriers show that the landscape is gradually changing but that there is also still a long way to go.

Razing the 34-year-old mall could take another 12 months yet and it is only in three years’ time that the replacement Galleries25 complex - including a new indoor market, multi-media hub, 483 homes across seven new residential buildings, a 144-bedroom hotel and a retirement living complex – is scheduled for completion.

A look into the gradually disappearing Marketgate shopping centre from Market Place. The first section is now open to the skies

1. wwig-24-04-23-Gal6-NWUpload.jpg

A look into the gradually disappearing Marketgate shopping centre from Market Place. The first section is now open to the skies Photo: CG

Slates now removed from the roof (for recycling) above the Woodcock Square entrance to The Galleries atrium

2. wwig-24-04-23-Gal2-NWUpload.jpg

Slates now removed from the roof (for recycling) above the Woodcock Square entrance to The Galleries atrium Photo: CG

A view of the part-dismantled Galleries from the bottom of Makinson Arcade

3. wwig-24-04-23-Gal1-NWUpload.jpg

A view of the part-dismantled Galleries from the bottom of Makinson Arcade Photo: CG

This used to be Specsavers on Market Street many moons ago

4. wwig-24-04-23-Gal4-NWUpload.jpg

This used to be Specsavers on Market Street many moons ago Photo: CG

