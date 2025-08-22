Latics and Warriors female stars given civic reception

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
There was plenty of silverware on show as Wigan town hall hosted its first ever joint civic reception for the town’s female football and rugby league stars.

The borough’s Mayor Coun Jenny Bullen rolled out the red carpet for the Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors women who both had trophies to show off.

Representatives of both sports were hailed by the first citizen and a number of other local authority dignitaries in the atrium.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and Consort Coun Andrew Bullen pictured with representatives of both teams

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and Consort Coun Andrew Bullen pictured with representatives of both teams

Wigan Warriors Women's team Captain, Vicky Molyneux, with the Women's Challenge Cup trophy and the Nines Champion award

Wigan Warriors Women's team Captain, Vicky Molyneux, with the Women's Challenge Cup trophy and the Nines Champion award

Abbie Moore, Latics Women's team captain, with the League Champions trophy

Abbie Moore, Latics Women's team captain, with the League Champions trophy

The women of Wigan Athletic FC and Wigan Warriors celebrate their successes with civic dignitaries

The women of Wigan Athletic FC and Wigan Warriors celebrate their successes with civic dignitaries

