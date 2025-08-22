The borough’s Mayor Coun Jenny Bullen rolled out the red carpet for the Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors women who both had trophies to show off.
Representatives of both sports were hailed by the first citizen and a number of other local authority dignitaries in the atrium.
1. Sporting civic reception
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and Consort Coun Andrew Bullen pictured with representatives of both teams Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Sporting civic reception
Wigan Warriors Women's team Captain, Vicky Molyneux, with the Women's Challenge Cup trophy and the Nines Champion award Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Sporting civic reception
Abbie Moore, Latics Women's team captain, with the League Champions trophy Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Sporting civic reception
The women of Wigan Athletic FC and Wigan Warriors celebrate their successes with civic dignitaries Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson