An inquest into the tragic death of a much-loved Wigan Athletic supporter has been delayed for several months.

Bolton Coroner’s Court had been due to hold a hearing into the circumstances of Darren Orme’s passing this afternoon (Wednesday July 9), but a spokesperson told Wigan Today that it had been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

It is now scheduled to take place on October 22.

A huge search and public appeal were launched when the 54-year-old Latics fan went missing near his Beech Hill home on Wednesday March 5.

Much-missed: Darren Orme

Hundreds of residents formed organised parties looking for Darren while the police deployed drones, tracker dogs and underwater search teams.

There were public appeals by both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, flyers were distributed and social media appeals were shared over and over.

But there was heartbreak for Darren’s family when police confirmed his body had been found on March 24.

The inquest opened in April, with police coroner’s officer Philip Dawber telling the court: “Mr Orme, who lived alone, was reported missing from home by his sister on March 5 after comments were made that following him being made redundant, he was going to take his own life.”

He said police treated him as a “high risk” missing person and searches were carried out.

Two members of the public walking along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal found Darren’s body in the water at lock 88, very close to the Brick Community Stadium, on March 24.

Paramedics attended and he was confirmed to have died at 12.35pm that day.

His body was identified at Wigan Infirmary the following day by his sister Alison Simm.

The court heard Darren, who lived on Beech Hill Lane, had died by drowning.

A police investigation was carried out, with Mr Dawber stating: “There were no suspicious circumstances reported.”

Senior coroner Timothy Brennand asked for statements to be provided by Darren’s GP, police, Canal and River Trust and others.

More than £10,000 was donated to an appeal, set up by Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club, to help pay for Darren’s funeral whose cortege took in his beloved stadium.