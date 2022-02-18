The trust works with Latics to improve health, enhance life chances and create stronger, safer communities.

Based above Robin Park Leisure Centre opposite the DW Stadium, the charity provides 26 different programmes across three priority areas of work: schools, community development and training and skills.

This year’s report looks at how the Community Trust has helped residents in Wigan throughout their life course – from enabling children to be more school ready, through to working with the adult population to enable them to live well and then age well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust's energetic approach

Highlights have included launching The Supporters Project alongside the Official Supporters Club to use funds raised by Latics fans to help older people at risk of social isolation, raise aspirations of young people and support grassroots junior football clubs through a number of small grants.

As the community continues to recover from Covid-19, the Trust has also ensured further opportunities for young people to get back into employment, whilst work with 30 nurseries across Wigan has improved the school readiness of 239 youngsters.

Phillip Williams, chair of trustees, said: “The past 12 months has once again provided us with challenging period, but our staff have continued to adapt and respond to the challenges facing our community and are a credit to not just the Community Trust but to the Club as a whole.

“The work we do wouldn’t be possible without the backing of Wigan Athletic, as well as national and local partners including Wigan Council, the Premier League, PFA and EFL Trust who I’d like to thank for their ongoing support.

Making sure sport is fun

“I am very proud as chair of trustees and I hope supporters take great pride in reading about the positive impact we have had.”

Where restrictions have allowed, appearances from Latics’ first team and academy players have provided participants and supporters, both young and old, with many moments to remember.

From sharing their experiences on racism in the game with pupils to helping pre-school youngsters become school ready, alongside making garden-gate visits to older people at risk of isolation, players have continued to make an invaluable contribution and impact to the work of the Trust.

Wigan Athletic’s chief executive, Mal Brannigan said: “Prior to Phoenix 2021 Limited acquiring Wigan Athletic Football Club in 2021, the incoming board were already aware of the work carried out by Wigan Athletic Community Trust and how integrated it was within the town and the region and so we were determined that the Club continued to strongly support the trust in the future.

Some of the trust's work takes place in the classroom

“We have enormous pride in how Wigan Athletic Community Trust uses the power of the Wigan Athletic crest to improve the lives of thousands of people a year.

“The report is a testimony to the outstanding work and commitment of the trust’s staff and as a club, we are immensely proud that people in Wigan and the surrounding areas are continuing to benefit as the trust’s impact goes from strength to strength.

“On behalf of the Chairman, Talal Al Hammad and the rest of the board, I would like to place on record our appreciation for the work that all Wigan Athletic Community Trust staff carry out and for their unwavering commitment to improving health, enhancing life chances and creating stronger, safer communities in Wigan and the region.”

For more information about the work of Wigan Athletic Community Trust, please call 01942 318090 or email [email protected]

Taking a stance against racism