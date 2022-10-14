News you can trust since 1853
Lebanon rugby stars welcomed to Leigh ahead of World Cup kick-off

Lebanon’s rugby league world cup stars were given a warm Wigan borough welcome at a civic reception at Leigh Town Hall.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan was on hand to formally greet the Cedars players and staff, who will be based in Leigh throughout the tournament and will play two crucial group C matches at Leigh Sports Village.

Lebanon, who currently sit 13th in the international rankings, kick-off their world cup campaign against top-ranking New Zealand at Warrington on Sunday, before returning to Leigh Sports Village for two crucial clashes against Ireland (Sunday, October 23) and Jamaica (Sunday, October 30).

The touring party was presented with framed Leigh Centurions and Wigan Warriors shirts during the ceremony.

The Mayor of Wigan Borough Coun Marie Morgan at the event.

The touring party at Leigh Town Hall.

