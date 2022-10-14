Lebanon rugby stars welcomed to Leigh ahead of World Cup kick-off
Lebanon’s rugby league world cup stars were given a warm Wigan borough welcome at a civic reception at Leigh Town Hall.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan was on hand to formally greet the Cedars players and staff, who will be based in Leigh throughout the tournament and will play two crucial group C matches at Leigh Sports Village.
Lebanon, who currently sit 13th in the international rankings, kick-off their world cup campaign against top-ranking New Zealand at Warrington on Sunday, before returning to Leigh Sports Village for two crucial clashes against Ireland (Sunday, October 23) and Jamaica (Sunday, October 30).
Page 1 of 3