Steve Whittle was the DJ of Mr M’s: considered the sister venue to the famous Station Road dance hall, and was based within the club.

It was used as an overflow to the main all-nighter and was also known as the "oldies’” room as it played many of the old soul classics.

On his website, Steve called his night "Wigan Casino’s Other All-Nighter”.

Steve Whittle DJ of popular Northern Soul venue Mr M's has passed away.

On the venue’s last night before closing for good, Steve played as the final song The Night by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

He closed the chapter on an iconic era that would put Wigan on the map of music and dance hall history.

Friend and former Wigan Casino DJ of the main room all-nighter, Russ Winstanley, said: “Steve was always into soul and Northern soul.

The late DJ and author Steve Whittle with his book and the last record he played on the night of closing, Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons - The Night.

"I had started running the all-nighters at Wigan Casino and on the first anniversary, we got so busy in the main room, that we opened Mr M’s for oldies.

"We were looking for DJs and we recruited Steve. After a while of playing records in the Beachcomber, situated under the Casino and used to keep queueing people for the music nights off the streets, Steve said he’d like to have a go at being one of the DJs in Mr M’s and it was absolutely superb.

“He played the very last record in Mr M’s when we shut on December 6 1981 – The Night, by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.”

Steve was born in Hindley but after his Casino days moved abroad. He came back to live in Newtown in the last few years. He was in his mid-60s when he passed away.

Mr M's part of the upper ballroom of the Wigan Casino building with the entrance in Millgate

In The Inside Story of Mr M’s, Steve writes: “When you think that the Casino ran an all-nighter every week, plus the oldies every month, and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays early sessions for eight years it was incredible. I don’t think there’s any venue now that could get crowds as good as that.”

Russ added: “He was a lovely bloke, a great Wiganer, an excellent DJ and a good friend. I’m just knocked out by the news that we’ve lost him so early. It really has come as a shock.”

The Wigan Casino Club in the early 1970s. venue for so many star acts and the world famous Northern Soul music all nighters.