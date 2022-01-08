The importance of smoke alarms has been emphasised

Crews were called to a house fire on Heddles Court, in Leigh, at around 11.15pm on Friday night.

They remained at the scene until 12,30am, with three fire engines attending the house.

The fire started in the bathroom of the property, after a discarded cigarette had been left near some clothing.

No one was injured, and the damage was contained to the bathroom.

In a statement, Leigh fire station said: “It’s absolutely key that people make sure they have working smoke alarms.”

For more information on smoke alarms people can contact 0800 555815.