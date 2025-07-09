Leigh fire station family fun day: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Tackling chip pan blazes and cutting gear wreck extractions were both dramatically demonstrated as Leigh fire station threw its doors open for a family fun day. Children had a whale of a time looking round emergency vehicles and trying out hosepipes while enjoying refreshments, face-painting and rides.

Partner agencies and other outreach services were also there.

Firefighters remove the roof of a car during a demonstration

1. Leigh fire station open day

Firefighters remove the roof of a car during a demonstration Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

This youngster tries out the front seat of a fire engine

2. Leigh fire station open day

This youngster tries out the front seat of a fire engine Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Two young girls see what the front of a police van feels like

3. Leigh fire station open day

Two young girls see what the front of a police van feels like Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A young girl is ready for a career in the fast lane

4. Leigh fire station open day

A young girl is ready for a career in the fast lane Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

