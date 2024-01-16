Leigh Leopards back charity's campaign to help vulnerable families across Wigan borough
Leigh-based Compassion in Action distributed more than 1,000 toys and 500 food hampers to vulnerable families in the borough as part of its long-running Christmas appeal.
The toys had been donated by individuals, businesses and the charity’s partners and patrons, and were delivered to families by a team of volunteers on Christmas Eve.
CEO Pam Gilligan said: “The success of this project would not have been possible without the wonderful individuals, organisations and companies who donated money and presents to ensure every family referral was provided for.
“In addition to gifting three brand new, age-appropriate presents per child, we delivered a full roast dinner with vegetables and all the trimmings to more than 500 families. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make all this possible. We are ‘stronger together’.”
Together with SuperLeigh, Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards put their full weight behind the appeal, calling on Leythers to support the worthwhile cause.
Players visited the charity’s headquarters to drop off presents and spend time with staff and volunteer gift wrappers from Wigan Council’s adult social care team.
Club owner Derek Beaumont donated 100 red card memberships, allowing children from vulnerable families to see their heroes in action at two matches when the new season begins.
Pam added: “Leigh Leopards have been instrumental in their belief and support of the work of our charity, especially at Christmas.
“Derek Beaumont has been our community rock, helping us to help others. The whole Leopards team and fans, with club captain John Asiata providing an inspirational lead, have supported our appeal year on year.”
The co-ordinated effort to make sure families received their toy and food parcels in time for Christmas was supported by Wigan Council’s senior executives and officers, including director of environment Paul Barton and assistant director Dave Lyon, as well as volunteers from construction company Greenmount.
The operation included toy deliveries to Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow ward and the children’s A&E department at Royal Bolton Hospital.
Compassion in Action was founded in 2006 and received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – equivalent to an MBE – 10 years ago.