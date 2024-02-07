Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The health and well-being franchise is excited to bring its latest offering to customers at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh.

From the latest trending TikTok wellbeing products through to H&B’s new range of food with added benefits, customers can access personalised advice from the highly trained expert colleagues to support them with their wellness goals.

To celebrate the re-opening, customers can exclusively get 20 per cent off when shopping in store up to February 23.

d: Leigh Leopard’s Owner Derek Beaumont with players Oliver Holmes, Ricky Leutele and Jack Darbyshire.

The Leigh Leopards have been big fans of H&B, which has exclusively supplied their sports nutrition products and advised the team on nutrition to support athletic performance since they partnered in 2022.

The brand will also have an ongoing presence at Leigh Leopards games throughout the upcoming 2024 season with colleague expertise and wellness solutions available on-site as well as further community projects to support the town.

Opening the store was Leigh Leopard’s owner Derek Beaumont as well as first-team players Oliver Holmes, Ricky Leutele and Jack Darbyshire.

Mr Beaumont said: “We are delighted to celebrate the refurbishment of Holland & Barrett's Leigh store as we continue our partnership together to help the community live well and lead a healthy lifestyle.

"It’s great to see investment into our local community.

"The expertise in-store and wide range of sports nutrition will also support our training as we look forward to the season beginning.”

Chief Operating Officer at Holland & Barrett and local resident Anthony Houghton said:

“At Holland & Barrett we want to help everyone add more quality years to their lives, by helping them to achieve their health and wellness goals.

“We’re really excited to unveil our new-look store in Leigh alongside the Leigh Leopards who will be supporting us with further community events to continue making wellness a way of life for everyone in the town.