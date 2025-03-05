The 9th/15th Leigh Scout Troop braved the cold weather and slept outside in woodland lavvu shelters (as used by the Sami people of northern Europe) in order to raise money for Royal British Legion Industries’ Great Tommy Sleep Out for homeless veterans on the streets.

And at the same time they enjoyed a survival-themed camp at Bispham Hall, Billinge, and picked up skills including cooking on an open fire, building shelters, using saws, knives and axes, building fires, backwoods cooking and main one: keeping warm!

A spokesman for the troop said: “They all did fantastic and so far we have raised over £400! The team are so proud! There is still time to donate so if you can, any little will help.

To donate click here.

1 . wwig-04-03-25-Tommy4-NWUpload.jpg Using saws, knives and axes was part of the adventure Photo: UGC

2 . wwig-04-03-25-Tommy2-NWUpload.jpg Snack time in some pretty chilly conditions Photo: UGC