The Scouts trying to keep warm in front of the fireThe Scouts trying to keep warm in front of the fire
The Scouts trying to keep warm in front of the fire

Leigh Scouts sleep outside while raising money for homeless

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
Youngsters were given a flavour of what rough sleeping is about when they went on a charity fund-raiser.

The 9th/15th Leigh Scout Troop braved the cold weather and slept outside in woodland lavvu shelters (as used by the Sami people of northern Europe) in order to raise money for Royal British Legion Industries’ Great Tommy Sleep Out for homeless veterans on the streets.

And at the same time they enjoyed a survival-themed camp at Bispham Hall, Billinge, and picked up skills including cooking on an open fire, building shelters, using saws, knives and axes, building fires, backwoods cooking and main one: keeping warm!

A spokesman for the troop said: “They all did fantastic and so far we have raised over £400! The team are so proud! There is still time to donate so if you can, any little will help.

To donate click here.

Using saws, knives and axes was part of the adventure

1. wwig-04-03-25-Tommy4-NWUpload.jpg

Using saws, knives and axes was part of the adventure Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Snack time in some pretty chilly conditions

2. wwig-04-03-25-Tommy2-NWUpload.jpg

Snack time in some pretty chilly conditions Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Kitchen prep time

3. wwig-04-03-25-Tommy6-NWUpload.jpg

Kitchen prep time Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The Scouts take shelter

4. wwig-04-03-25-Tommy3-NWUpload.jpg

The Scouts take shelter Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersEuropeBillinge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice