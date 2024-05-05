Lend us a tenor: Wigan choir short of male singers
Tenors are a relatively rare breed compared to baritones and basses at the best of times, but Wigan Voices in Harmony is really struggling to strike a balance with them these days.
Chairman and musical director of the choir, Ken Rees, said: “Tenors can be as a rare as hen’s teeth and we have a diminishing number of them in our group and need to boost their numbers.
"Perhaps you're a tenor in a local parish choir and would like to extend your repertoire or already in an existing community choir and want the challenge of singing four-part harmony, then why not join Wigan Voices in Harmony?
"The ability to read music is an advantage but not essential: enthusiasm is what's really required!
"We are a group of about 30 strong. We rehearse every Wednesday from 7.30pm at St Elizabeth's Parish Hall in Aspull and give about four concerts per year in the Wigan district, usually to help organisations raise much needed funds and provide a great evening's entertainment.
"We sing all sorts of music, religious, songs from the shows, ‘60s and ‘70s hits and so in. In other words, we perform music to suit all tastes.
"If we could increase our tenor section by just two or three that would be great!”
Anyone who is interested in joining the choir is asked to contact Mr Rees on 01257 400852 or call/text him on 0770 766 7053.
