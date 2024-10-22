Let it glow: family fun in the dark with village is display

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan village will be lit up by a fun display as children and families are encouraged to reclaim dark spaces safely.

Community group All In Good Taste will hold its Let It Glow event around The One House, in Aspull, from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday.

It is a free, ticketed event which will feature an illuminated walk through the woods, a chance to have a family portrait taken in front of the moon, shadow puppets, an ultraviolet experience and more.

Volunteers from The One House will be selling hot dogs and other refreshments, as well as light-up toys, with all proceeds going to the work of the community centre.

The One House in AspullThe One House in Aspull
The One House in Aspull

Stewards from FAWNS community forum will be there to help keep everyone safe.

The event has been made possible with money from the National Lottery Community Fund, as part of the Safe Spaces for All project.

Organisers hope it will become an annual event that will grow bigger and glow brighter every year.

