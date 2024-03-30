Let's Pretend with Next STAGE Performing Arts

Lisa Lundie of Next STAGE Performing Arts is pictured here hosting her Let's Pretend class, delivering stories, dancing and singing with puppets. This latest session was held at Shevington Library. Classes are held around the Wigan borough and Next STAGE Performing Arts have classes for all age groups around the North West.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Let’s Pretend
Lisa Lundie of Next STAGE Performing Arts host the Let's Pretend class, delivering stories, dancing and singing with puppets at Shevington Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
