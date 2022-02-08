Adam Weate and Danielle Sugden had been due to tie the knot at Park Hall, Charnock Richard in Chorley, on May 7 this year, the big day having already been twice cancelled previously due to Covid.

But over the weekend they - along with several other couples - learnt that the place had got into financial difficulties and would be closing on Monday.

A hotel spokesman said Oark Hall was now under new ownership and that a deal had been struck with the company Serco which specialises in accommodating asylum-seekers and also operates at the Britannia Hotel in Standish. Meanwhile all pre-booked events had been cancelled and all staff dismissed.

The groom-to-be dashed to Park Hall on Sunday night to be told that if he returned at 11am the next day there would be someone on hand to offer explanations and a refund.

But when the Standish pair arrived at the allotted hour they say they were faced with a scene of chaos with a number of angry customers unable to seek redress.

The police were called, Adam and Danielle were unable to speak to anyone in authority, were given £1,000 out of the £2,500 they had paid out and were left with more questions than answers.

One unresolved issue concerns refunds for the 40 wedding guests who were going to be staying at Park Hall over that weekend.

But they have been given a chance of an alternative venue.

Hearing of the couples’ plight, Bill Kenyon - owner of the Holland Hall Hotel at Up Holland - went down on the Monday and offered the services of his venue to those interested or whose dates fitted in with its schedule.

And he received several grateful acceptances, although there was a problem with a couple from Warrington in that the groom has already had the date of the wedding - August 5 2022 - as a tattoo and that date isn’t available. However, it is believed he and his bride have now booked a ceremony on August 6 which only requires a minor alteration.

Adam, a 32-year-old architecture student, and health worker Danielle, 29, were so bowled over with the sudden upturn in fortunes and some friendly faces at last that they have already signed paperwork to have the wedding at Holland Hall a fortnight later than planned, although it is subject to confirmation next week.

Adam said: “It has been a total rollercoaster.

“Our wedding had been cancelled twice at Park Hall already. It was due to Covid, there was nothing they could do about that, but they didn’t handle it with any sort of empathy.

“Then on Sunday night we saw on social media that the place was going to close. I dashed there late at night and the told me to come back 12 hours later and all would be sorted - but it wasn’t.

“We got £1,000 of the promised refund but no explanations, including the rest of the money and all the guests who were booked in.

“The police were there and I tried taking some film at which a member of hotel staff assaulted me by pushing me away. It was all very upsetting and unpleasant.

“Then Mr Kenyon turned up with an alternative offer.

“After all the trouble there’s been it is so nice to have friendly faces and empathy. We would well take up the offer of a wedding at Holland Hall instead.”

Former Wigan Athletic owner Mr Kenyon said: “There can’t be many things worse than seeing lots of finely-tuned wedding plans going wrong.

“We hope we can at least help some of the couples affected.”