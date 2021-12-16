Limahl (credit: Christopher Music)

His latest song One Wish For Christmas is an updated version of 2012’s London for Christmas, with it re-staged to include the pandemic at the forefront.

The pop singer felt it was the perfect time to revisit the song and add a new twist.

He said: “I was very happy with the song and as usual was planning to re-release it as is. However, this year during Covid, I was thinking about the lyrics and how they have more value and poignancy because they talk about the many things we're all unable to do.”

“With all the extra time in lockdown to be creative and as it’s been eight years since we first wrote it, we decided to revisit the production.

“While lying awake one morning in bed, I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be a nice Christmas gift to get some more recognition for ‘London For Christmas’,”

“I started singing in my head ‘one gift for Christmas’ then ‘one gift’ became ‘one wish’ and then a little voice said, ‘That’s not a bad title.’”

The original version, which was re-released last year, was set in London and name checks memorable landmarks such as Trafalgar Square, Mayfair, the Thames River, West End, The London Eye and Big Ben as the backdrop for the romantic track.

This year keeps the same setting the stage, but adds a yearning for Christmases past.

The latest version adds strings, orchestral arrangements, and new vocals, as well as a tweak to the lyrics, which was done with co-writers Jon Nickoll and Ian Curnow.

Limahl found fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of Kajagoogoo, who reached the top of the charts with their debut single Too Shy.

After leaving the band, he has also charted with his solo work.