Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy paid a visit to Wigan Warriors to witness a sports showcase as part of the club’s week-long mental health-focused programming.

The event was designed to engage local participants from the club Foundation’s ‘Inspiring Futures’ programme, which works closely with teenagers who have struggled with school attendance and anti-social behaviour.

It aims to motivate and inspire participation in sport as a means of boosting self-esteem, instilling self-discipline, and driving overall physical and mental wellbeing.

Lisa Nandy met with young people who have benefitted from Inspiring Futures along with programme leaders furthering rugby league’s crucial role in their communities.

Lisa Nandy with Wigan Warriors Rugby League Chairman Professor Chris Brookes

She said: “During my visit to Wigan Warriors I heard first hand from young people about how the Inspiring Futures Programme is empowering them to build confidence, strengthen their mental resilience and open up about the issues they are facing.

“Wigan Warriors’ impact goes far beyond the pitch - using the power of sport to bring communities together, teach valuable life skills and give many young men a sense of belonging and purpose.

“Through the National Youth Strategy we have committed to giving young people a genuine voice, delivering on our Plan for Change and creating opportunities in every part of the country.”

Wigan Warriors Rugby League Chairman Professor Chris Brookes said: “Rugby League has highly positive values, attitudes and behaviours with the sport a powerful influence for kick starting conversations about self-esteem, mental health and wellbeing.

"We were privileged to welcome the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy to Wigan Warriors.

"At Robin Park Arena, we showcased how sport and physical activity can foster ambition in young people, provide them with a voice to express their feelings and stimulate them to develop their wider contribution to society.

"I am so proud that Wigan Warriors are leading the way in making this difference to young people and providing a pathway to improve their lives and wellbeing.”

To kick-off Mental Health Awareness Week, Wigan Warriors released ‘We’re all Wigan. We’re all Warriors.’ – an emotive content piece encapsulating the club culture of strength in vulnerability and its unique connectivity with the fans and community it represents.

It was curated as a direct response to rising rates of male loneliness in and around Wigan.