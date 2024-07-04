Local authority issues warning after reports of people impersonating Wigan Council workers
The local authority have been made aware that somebody has been calling residents, informing them that their community alarm will no longer work and needs to be changed due to a digital upgrade.
Wigan Council says you will never be contacted by them and asked to pay for your Assistive Technology / Community Alarm to be upgraded.
In a social media post they said: “If you receive a call about your Community Alarm and are asked to provide bank details, please hang up and report this to Action Fraud at your earliest convenience.
"You can do this online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 1232040.
If you’re in any doubt about the identity of a caller, please don't share any personal information and end the call.”
For more information on handling cold calls and protecting yourself from telephone scams visit: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/.../mon.../scams-fraud/phone-scams/
