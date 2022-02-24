Mowtown sound is coming to Wigan
Wigan may well be famous for its legendary association with Northern Soul, but The Old Courts are set to be rocking to the “Motown sound” next month.
The venue will host the eight-piece “Detroit Live” band for a journey back in time to one of the greatest musical eras.
For vocalist Hayley Arnold it will be a welcome home-town gig. The Wigan-based performer is an accomplished singer whose other current musical venture - Mamma Mania Abba Tribute - takes her all over the country with an award-winning act.
“We have weathered the storm the last two years and we are ready to get back out there to perform!
“I cannot wait to bring our show to my home town of Wigan.”
She’ll be joined on stage by singers Anna Shotter and Clare Campbell to recreate the unforgettable songs of performers like Diana Ross, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Four Tops and many more.
Detroit Live appear at The Old Courts on Friday, March 4. For tickets visit www.theoldcourts.com or www.detroitlivemotowntribute.com
