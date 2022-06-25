In 1995 Sheila Andrews started work cooking meals in what was then known as the Abraham Guest Academy kitchens and today is part of the Dean Trust secondary school, based in Wigan.

She began her career at the school the same year that the prime minister was John Major, the first DVDs were released and Martin Offiah was still playing for Wigan and 27 years later, Sheila is looking forward to her retirement plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheila Andrews retires after 27 years.

She has shared that she is going to travel the country with her husband on his motorbike and spend time with her family.

James Haseldine, executive headteacher, said: “Sheila will be greatly missed by the pupils and our team of staff.