The official twinning of Wigan and the Loire Valley city took place in 1988, with the arrangement starting informally several years earlier.
We have looked through Wigan Today’s archives for a selection of photographs relating to the twin towns from over the years.
Photo: National World
French Day at Woodfield Primary School with Aline Domeau, French ambassadress from Angers, and Sebastien Ribecq, French assistant at Standish Community High School Photo: Nick Fairhurst
The 21st ambassador from Angers was 26-year-old Céline Reveillard, a tourism graduate from nearby Bécon les Granits Photo: Submitted
Visitors from Angers visited the Community Zone, in Platt Bridge and were entertained with a play by members of theatre group Modern Words, who all have learning disabilities. Pictured with their carers are, back row, Sherrie Clarke, Nathan Robinson, Anthony Hobson, Sue Seger and Robert Hamlett, and front row, Debbie Moore, Claire Graham and Irene Healey Photo: Paul Greenwood