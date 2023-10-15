Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The couple tied the knot at St Peter’s Church, Hindley, on October 5, 1963. Sixty years later Alec and Eileen are still going strong, and the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at Lakelands Care Home, Higher Ince, where Eileen, 80, is now a resident.

They originally met at the old Palace cinema while out with friends, and Alec got Eileen’s attention when he pinched her brolly!

Alec Jervis (82) with wife Eileen (80) celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with the traditional greeting from the king and queen

Eileen worked as a wages clerk and Alec as a joiner/carpenter. They now have a son and daughter, and four grandchildren.

In addition to the traditional greeting from the king and queen, a special party was thrown for the couple by the care home. A singer was also hired to serenade the happy couple, and pictures of their wedding day were put on display.

Sue Archer, activity co-ordinator said: “All the residents and staff were so happy and loved being part of this celebration. We asked their secret of their long marriage and Alec said ‘never go to bed on a row and always say love you.’