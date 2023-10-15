News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

'Lovely couple' celebrate diamond wedding anniversary by dancing to Elvis

When Alec Jervis married his future wife Eileen in 1963, Beatlemania was only just getting started and John F Kennedy was President of the USA.
By Alan Weston
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The couple tied the knot at St Peter’s Church, Hindley, on October 5, 1963. Sixty years later Alec and Eileen are still going strong, and the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at Lakelands Care Home, Higher Ince, where Eileen, 80, is now a resident.

They originally met at the old Palace cinema while out with friends, and Alec got Eileen’s attention when he pinched her brolly!

Read More
Wigan schools to receive more money per pupil this year
Alec Jervis (82) with wife Eileen (80) celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with the traditional greeting from the king and queenAlec Jervis (82) with wife Eileen (80) celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with the traditional greeting from the king and queen
Alec Jervis (82) with wife Eileen (80) celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with the traditional greeting from the king and queen
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eileen worked as a wages clerk and Alec as a joiner/carpenter. They now have a son and daughter, and four grandchildren.

In addition to the traditional greeting from the king and queen, a special party was thrown for the couple by the care home. A singer was also hired to serenade the happy couple, and pictures of their wedding day were put on display.

Sue Archer, activity co-ordinator said: “All the residents and staff were so happy and loved being part of this celebration. We asked their secret of their long marriage and Alec said ‘never go to bed on a row and always say love you.’

“They are a lovely couple. We had a singer in and as they’re both Elvis fans they did a dance while the singer sang Can’t Help Falling in Love With You. Alec gave her a big hug at the end. It was really touching and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Related topics:USASue Archer