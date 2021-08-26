Low numbers force Wigan 5k organisers to reschedule race

The start of the Wigan 10k in 2019

It was due to be held on the evening of Saturday, September 4 for the first time, rather than in its traditional slot as part of the Run Wigan Festival as it did not go ahead this year.

But charity Joining Jack has announced it will instead take place at 10am the following day, alongside the ninth annual Wigan 10k.

Race director Matt Johnson said: "Firstly may I, as race director, take the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this decision and perhaps explain the circumstances that have led us to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Joining Jack and the Wigan 10k team have established an excellent reputation for staging well-organised events with a fantastic atmosphere, much of which is down to our incredible runners and supporters on the day.

"Throughout the global pandemic, we were unable stage these due to restrictions and health concerns involving mass participation events.

"Once we were given the go ahead to stage this year’s Wigan 10k, we made the decision to grow the event with the addition of the Saturday evening 5k. We have previously attracted up to 1,000 runners at our 5k runs in the spring and were confident of a similar response.

"However, due to low numbers for this event, along with the cost of marshalling the route, timing runners and the inconvenience to residents with road closures, we have been forced to review our plans.

"I have therefore taken the decision as race director, and with a view to protecting the event and our organising charity going forward, to reschedule the Wigan 5k race. The 2021 Wigan 5k race will now take place at 10am on Sunday, September 5, the same start time as the Wigan 10k.

"This will mean that more than 2,000 runners will be taking part on the day, creating another fantastic event and atmosphere for everyone involved and lessening any financial or logistical impact on Joining Jack."

Runners registered for the Wigan 5k can either take part in the event on Sunday, September 5 instead, defer their entry to the 2022 Wigan 5k at the Run Wigan Festival in March, or request a refund for their entry fee.

Anyone wishing to defer or request a refund should email [email protected] before midnight on Monday.

Matt added: "I appreciate that this may come as a huge disappointment and incredibly frustrating for people, and I can only apologise as race director for any inconvenience caused. I have taken the decision to secure the event’s financial future and the hope of creating a unique day on the Sunday with all runners taking part together."

Details will be sent out to 5k runners next week on how the race will be managed and where the routes will separate.

Registration for the Wigan 5k, 10k and family mile is still open at wigan10k.co.uk