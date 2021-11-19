Luke Jerram brings Floating Earth to Wigan

The piece by artist Luke Jerram forms part of Light Night by Wigan Council and Quays Culture- a programme of work celebrating two of the borough’s watercourses.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for culture at Wigan Council said: “This is a really exciting and creative event held across two of our borough’s most iconic areas.

“The Floating Earth at Pennington Flash is set to be a particular highlight, giving Wigan residents, and beyond, the first chance to experience a new perspective on our place on the planet through this incredible vision of the Earth.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Floating Earth on Pennington Flash

‘Floating Earth’ is a 10m diameter replica of planet Earth, projected with imagery taken directly from NASA. The earth will float on Pennington Flash for 10 days giving visitors a unique experience to view the Earth as though it has impossibly fallen from the sky.

Luke Jerram aims to evoke the ‘overview effect’, first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

It is able to be viewed from November 19 until November 28.

Alongside Floating Earth, there will be a two-day light trail at Wigan Pier which will allow visitors from the borough and beyond the opportunity to explore the canal, towpath and locks by following a trail of light installations between Chapel Lane Bridge and Wigan Pier.

Artist Luke Jerram with his artwork

The environmental theme will carry across the installations at Wigan Pier - encouraging audiences to consider ecological issues whilst enjoying the artworks, exploring nature and discovering parts of the waterways that are perhaps new to them.

During the day it is open access, but after dark when the sculptures are lit, the free event is ticket only.

To book on to the event click hereThanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here