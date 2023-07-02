News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

M6 closure Preston: Road reopens 12 hours after milk tanker overturns and crashes causing spillage

A section of the M6 which had to be closed after an overturned milk tanker caused a spillage reopened after 12 hours.
By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 20:45 BST

The carriageway was closed between 7am and 7pm on Sunday after a tanker ploughed through the central reservation of the motorway while travelling northbound this morning. It then crashed through into the southbound carriageway before overturning between junctions 31 and 32. As much as 20,000 litres of milk was spilt onto the motorway.

The male driver and his female passenger were injured and have been taken to hospital, Lancashire Police said. Their condition remains unknown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the M6 northbound reopened just after 5pm, the southbound side and M55 followed at 7pm – some lane closures aside.

The overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on SundayThe overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on Sunday
The overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on Sunday
Most Popular
Read More
M6 diversions: Routes motorists are advised to take with motorway closed around ...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Traffic is expected to be slow moving and congested for some time so please avoid the area where possible.”

The accident impacted on traffic the M6, M55 eastbound and M61 northbound.

By 12.30pm, the milk tanker had been righted and removed from the central reservation barrier but clear-up works were urgently needed after both milk and diesel spilled into the carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Chorley and the USAR team from South Shore, were mobilised to assist with the Environment Agency among other agencies on the scene.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceTrafficM55PrestonEnvironment AgencyChorley