Magnificent aerial view of Wigan borough beauty spot shows that spring is finally here

Trees and flowers are beginning to bud, we’ve had some long overdue sunshine in the last couple of days and the evenings are getting longer.

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Spring is definitely upon us and, as this image taken by Wigan Today reader and drone camera owner Brian King demonstrates, the borough public have been making the most of it too.

The picture shows boats back on Pennington Flash in the distance and quite a few walkers strolling along the nearby Leeds and Liverpool canal Leigh branch towpath.

An aerial view of the canal and Pennington Flash at Leigh
The weather for Wigan is fine for today and tomorrow (April 3 and 4) followed by a couple of showery days before things warm up towards the weekend.

