The alarm was raised when two vehicles collided outside Pemberton Health Centre, on Sherwood Drive, Pemberton, on Monday afternoon.

A man needed to be rescued from one of the cars and all public entrances at the surgery had to be cordoned off, due to the damage caused to the building.

A photograph of the damage was shared on Pemberton Surgery's Facebook page

A fire service spokesman said: “At shortly after 3pm yesterday, two fire engines from Wigan fire station and the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to reports of a crash involving two cars and a building on Sherwood Drive, Wigan.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue a man from one of the vehicles before handing them to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Crews made the scene safe and were in attendance for around one and a half hours.”

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed a man was taken to hospital, but said he was not seriously injured.

A statement posted on Pemberton Surgery’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon said: “Incident happened at the Pemberton site today. A car has crashed into both entrances. All public entrances have been cordoned off for safety of the public and patients are being invited in via fire exits as a temporary measure.

"Thankfully no-one injured.”

