Man stabbed and has e-bike stolen outside of a Wigan borough pub
A man had his e-bike stolen and suffered injuries outside of a Wigan borough pub.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:59 BST
Police were called to reports of a robbery in the vicinity of the Musketeer pub on Lord Street, Leigh, on Sunday July 2 at around 1.56pm.
A male victim was assaulted and taken to hospital, suffering injuries that are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.
An air ambulance was also deployed but not used.