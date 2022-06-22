Michael O’Dwyer, from Leigh, will run the London marathon in October to raise money for The Christie.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018 and decided to do the marathon while receiving treatment.

Michael O'Dwyer has already completed the Manchester half marathon in aid of The Christie

Michael said: “I went to A&E to get checked out as I noticed that when I sat down, I was getting a sharp pain and it felt uncomfortable. One of my testicles was swollen so I knew something wasn’t right.

“I was shocked and felt numb at first as you never think you will get cancer. I was worried about my two young children. My family and friends have been very supportive, particularly my wife Nichola who has been a rock and done so much to help get me and the family through this horrible experience.

“I had surgery eight days later to remove the tumour and the prognosis looked good. I had to go to The Christie hospital in Manchester every six weeks for blood tests and a check-up.”

But a routine blood test showed the cancer was still active and had spread, which meant Michael needed nine weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

Michael O'Dwyer did a skydive after being treated for cancer

He said: “Being away from the kids for five days in every three-week period was the hardest part. They were the driving force for me as I knew I had to get better for them.

“The care I got from the nurses and all the staff at The Christie was fantastic and I will forever be grateful to them. They were there for me day and night and couldn’t do enough to help me.

“Nine weeks after my last chemotherapy I was told that the drugs had done their job – I was so relieved. I still will continue to have regular check-ups until 2023.

“Whilst I was having treatment at The Christie, I read a fund-raising leaflet and set myself a challenge to do a skydive, half marathon and then finally run the London marathon for The Christie.”

Michael O'Dwyer with wife Nichola, 32, and children Leah, 11, and Alex, five

Michael did a skydive in 2019 and the Manchester half-marathon in 2021.

The Christie offered him one of its charity places for this year’s London marathon so he could complete the third of his goals.

Michael pledged to raise at least £2,000 for The Christie but has already collected more than £4,400.

His five-year-old son Alex did a fun run to raise money for The Christie and his daughter Leah, 11, is doing The Christie’s zip line challenge in July.

Michael thanked everyone who has supported him, including Derek Beaumont from Leigh Centurions and Alison Bell from Bolton Wanderers for donating fund-raising prizes, staff and pupils at Newton Westpark Primary School for a fun run, and friends Matt Lawton and Pete O’Neill.

He said: “The Christie is a charity I hold very close to my heart. If it wasn’t for the support and care I received from The Christie, I probably wouldn’t be here today. Fund-raising for them is my way of saying thank you.”

To sponsor Michael visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Michael-O-Dwyer5