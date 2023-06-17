News you can trust since 1853
Massage in Wigan: These are the 5 out of 5 rated places you can get a massage in Wigan according to Google reviews

There’s nothing more relaxing than a massage by a professional – and there are plenty in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

If you need to relax and unwind after a tough day, or a sporting injury or strain is troubling you, a massage at the hands of someone who knows exactly what they are doing can be priceless.

We looked on Google reviews for the highest-rated places to offer massage services in Wigan and there are a staggering amount.

With that in mind, we’ve whittled it down to eight with a 5 out of 5 rating from a minimum of 15 Google reviews.

Here, IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER, are the 5 out of 5 rated places to get a massage in Wigan, according to Google reviews ...

Darlington Street East, Wigan. Rated 5 out of 5 from 17 reviews

1. Serene Spa and Beauty

Darlington Street East, Wigan. Rated 5 out of 5 from 17 reviews Photo: Google

Market Street, Hindley. Rated 5 out of 5 from 87 reviews

2. Simpley Belle Clinic

Market Street, Hindley. Rated 5 out of 5 from 87 reviews Photo: Google

Bryn Street, Ashton. Rated 5 out of 5 from 20 reviews

3. Unity Holistic Therapies

Bryn Street, Ashton. Rated 5 out of 5 from 20 reviews Photo: submit

Main Street, Billinge. Rated 5 out of 5 from 493 reviews

4. Expressions of Beauty

Main Street, Billinge. Rated 5 out of 5 from 493 reviews Photo: Google

