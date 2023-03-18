Wigan Council is investing £450k to bring the much-loved Lamberhead Road recreation area back to life with brand new, accessible play equipment for children of all ages.

Plans include an eye-catching main tower unit as well as a variety of swings, slides, zip lines and more - plus a mini football pitch and outdoor kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The new Norley Hall Adventure Playground is shaping up to be something truly special!

Wigan Council cabinet members Coun Jenny Bullen, Coun Paul Prescott and Coun Susan Gambles with members of the Be Well play team at Norley Hall Adventure Playground

“Our goal is to create a wonderful, lasting asset for the whole community and that’s why it was so important to us to involve local residents and families every step of the way through a series of face-to-face and online consultations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many people have given us such fantastic feedback, which has all gone towards drawing up this masterplan. We can’t wait for people to see it and we hope they are as happy and excited as we are!”

The masterplan - which has been developed in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust and boasts inclusive play equipment for a variety of ages from toddlers to teenagers - is now on display at the site and online.

Wigan Council cabinet members Cllr Jenny Bullen, Cllr Paul Prescott and Cllr Susan Gambles are shown the plans

It will go before council planners for final approval in the hope that work can begin in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New perimeter fencing has already been installed to secure the site, while the investment includes a continued programme of robust maintenance to ensure the play area remains an invaluable community facility long into the future.

Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for planning and ward member for Pemberton, said: “Norley Hall Adventure Playground holds a special place in the hearts of so many local people and it’s absolutely amazing to see its enormous potential finally being realised.

“Our children deserve a place where they’re able to play and have fun with their friends in a safe and welcoming environment, which is why we’re so passionate about investing to bring this incredible space back into use for the first time since the pandemic.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped us put together this exciting concept design. There really will be something for everyone here and I’m sure this will be a place where treasured memories are made for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad