Mayor-making: Meet Wigan's new first citizen

The new first citizen of Wigan borough, Coun Debbie Parkinson, is pictured at the traditional Mayor-Making ceremony held at the Council Chambers of Wigan Town Hall. The 67-year-old takes up the post alongside her fellow Standish and Langtree ward member Coun Terry Mugan who is her consort. Coun Jenny Bullen will serve as deputy mayor while her husband and ward colleague Andrew Bullen is her consort.