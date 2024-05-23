The new first citizen of Wigan borough, Coun Debbie Parkinson, is pictured at the traditional Mayor-Making ceremony held at the Council Chambers of Wigan Town Hall. The 67-year-old takes up the post alongside her fellow Standish and Langtree ward member Coun Terry Mugan who is her consort. Coun Jenny Bullen will serve as deputy mayor while her husband and ward colleague Andrew Bullen is her consort.
Coun Kevin Anderson chairs his last meeting as the Mayor of Wigan as the new Mayor of Wigan Borough Coun Debbie Parkinson, right, gets ready to take over, at the Mayor Making ceremony 2024, the ceremony was held at the Council Chambers, Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
from left, Mayor's consort Coun Terry Mugan, Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson, the new Deputy Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and her consort Coun Andrew Bullen. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson