Meet 105-year-old Edna: one of the Wigan area's oldest residents
The Appley Bridge widow turned 105 this month and among the greetings she received was one from King Charles III – which she can now add to the card she received from Queen Elizabeth II five years ago.
Until a few months ago Edna was still living in the village home that had belonged to her and late husband Joe for decades. But after a spell in hospital she is currently resident of the Aaron Crest care home in Skelmersdale where she celebrated her latest landmark birthday with a cake.
She and Joe – to whom she was married for 72 years before his death 15 years ago – had no children, so it has been friends who have been paying visits in recent days.
Edna was born in Newburgh but then she and Joe moved to Cambridge during the war where she worked for a company called Marshall’s making pistons for planes that had been damaged in battle.
On returning to the North West she enjoyed frequent trips to Southport and Wigan for shopping. In later years she enjoyed meeting people in Appley Bridge Pensioners’ Club and many holidays with Joe.
Edna was an accomplished dress-maker and used to like going to friends’ houses to play cards and dominoes.
She also had pets, namely cats and a dog called Trixie, the latter of whom was given to her by a woman outside the old market hall.
Asked what her secret to long life was, Edna replied: “I don’t think about it!”