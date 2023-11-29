Memorial service to mark 113 years since mining disaster killed 344 men and boys

The 344 men and boys who died in one of England’s worst mining disasters will be commemorated in a moving service in the borough.

There was an underground explosion at 7.50am on December 21, 1910 at Pretoria Pit, sited on the border of Atherton and Westhoughton.

It was caused by a build-up of gas and claimed the lives of hundreds of people, with most families in the area losing loved ones in the disaster.

Tony Hogan, whose great-grandfather John Austin was killed in the Pretoria Pit disaster, at last year's memorial service

A service of commemoration is now held every year and the 113th anniversary of the explosion is due to be marked at 2pm on Thursday December 21 at the Pretoria Pit memorial at the end of Broadway, Atherton.

The Reverend Lynne Readett will be the master of ceremonies and there will be poems, music including a song by Jim Berry from the Houghton Weavers, prayers and blessings.