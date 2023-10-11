News you can trust since 1853
MEMORIES: pictures of people, places and events in Worsley Mesnes 1996-2006

We have wound the clock back a few decades to find pictures from our archives of people and activities in Worsley Mesnes between 1996 and 2006.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

We hope this gallery brings back happy memories.

.

1. Henry VIII holds court at St James's CE Primary School, Worsley Mesnes, during a visit to teach pupils about Tudor times

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

.

2. Youngsters from the Worsley Mesnes area ready for a day out at the Camelot theme park organised by Wigan and District Youth Association

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

.

3. Worsley Mesnes Primary School Year One pupils Jacob and Mollie with a spider caught on a mini-beast hunt with Wendy Clarke, community officer with the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, during the school's Eco Week

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

4. Local authors David Hawkins, left and Eric Sayer met the reading group of St Clement's Court, Worsley Mesnes Drive to discuss their latest books. Pictured with the writers are Bettie Kelvin, left and Olive Rooks

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

