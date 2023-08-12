MEMORY LANE: girl-guides and brownies in Wigan over the decades

We recently put together a gallery of retro pictures featuring Wigan scouts in action over the decades. So it only seemed fair that we now do the same for girl-guides.
This collection includes a number of pictures from guides at the Bispham Hall estate, Billinge, in 1977
1. )Members of the 25th Wigan Brownies, Goose Green, present a £90.40p cheque to Deidre Lee and dog Richie for the Guide Dogs for the Blind. The money was raised from penny jar donations and the pack are continuing to raise money for the blind from stamp collections. Picture Frank Orrell.
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Guides in Wigan in 1911
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Elizabeth Burke, 15, from Appley Bridge after being awarded the Baden Powell award by the 2nd Appley Bridge Guide troop. As part of winning the award she was treated to a behind-the-scenes visit to Central Park to watchWigan Warriors practise
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Back Row, from left Guide Leader Amanda Aspinall, District Commissioner Sandra White and Guide Leader Pat Aspinall with front row, from left Amy Fletcher, Deputy Mayor of Wigan Coun Wilf Brogan and Suzanne Barlow.
. Photo: Paul Simpson