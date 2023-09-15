News you can trust since 1853
MEMORY LANE: people and events at Wigan's Deanery High School 1996-'99

These Wigan youngsters’ blazers will long have been stowed away, but happy memories will remain.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Here is a colleciton of pictures from our library of pupils, staff, visitors and events at The Deanery High School during the last few years of the 20th century.

1. Deanery Year 9 pupils get ready to log on to the internet to team up with a school in New Zealand. Left to right: Clair Statter, Danial Taylor, Matthew Thomas and Jennie Tsui. Looking on is geography teacher and the 'Interlink' co-ordinator Roy Coulson

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

2. Deanery High School Year 11 pupils who took part in the Oxford Union Bar Council Debating competition. Left to right: Joshua Thompson and Sophia Younas, who took part in the North West round of the competition, and Matthew Jolley and Judith Whiteley, who had progressed to the final

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Deanery teacher Christine Critchley after receiving a new-look hair do courtesy of a sponsored cut by students

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. It's 1996 and it had been a great year at Wigan's Deanery High School where Wigan RL coach Graeme West handed out acheivement awards at the end of term. Graeme (centre) is pictured presenting Craig Johnson with the Y7 NW Counties Rugby Cup. Ann Whitworth (left) presented four merit shields in memory of her late husband Ronald

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

