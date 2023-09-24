MEMORY LANE: pies making the Wigan news in decades past
With a new series of the Great British Bake-Off only days away, we thought we would pay tribute with a restrospective from our archives of pie-related picture stories.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
1. Wigan Warriors Lee Gilmour and Andy Johnson were at Edwards Pie Shop in Wigan Market Hall to taste the Cherry and White barms with Joanne Worthington who served up the goodies to rugby fans.
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
2. Gary Lineker samples a Wigan pie before teeing off at the JJB charity golf day in 2003
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. A pie-eating competition in a Wigan pub in 1986
. Photo: STAFF
4. Kym Marsh , Suzanne, Noel, Myleene and Danny of Hear'Say enjoy a Wigan pie
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER