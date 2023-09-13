Watch more videos on Shots!

The borough’s annual Memory Walk celebrates its 10th anniversary with an extra special event at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday September 24.

The walk, which is organised each year by Wigan Council’s Be Well leisure and wellbeing service and has already attracted high-profile support from world athletics star Keely Hodgkinson and Wigan Warriors, aims to raise vital funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Society.

As well as the main event at Haigh where there will be family-friendly activities including an orienteering challenge for children, there will also be a second, smaller event at Leigh’s Pennington Hall Park on Friday September 29 - with residents encouraged to sign up and put their best foot forward for an incredible cause.

The then Mayor Coun Marie Morgan and Sky Sports rugby league presenter Phil Clarke get the 2022 Memory Walk underway at Haigh Woodland Park

Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, Coun Chris Ready said: “The Memory Walk is always a wonderful occasion bringing people from across our community together in support of such a worthy charity.

“There are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK and the Alzheimer’s Society does such tremendous work locally and nationally to help those individuals and families affected.

"However, this brilliant organisation needs our help to continue to provide that incredible support.

From top left to bottom right: Athletics star Keely Hodgkinson and Wigan Warriors players Liam Marshall, captain Liam Farrell and Bevan French promoting the walk

“We can all play our part, whether by making a donation - however big or small - or by getting friends or family to sponsor us on the walk.

“As well as raising as much money as we can, our Memory Walks are also a chance to share stories and special memories of loved ones who are no longer with us, so please come along and walk with us for a world without dementia.”

The Memory Walk is suitable for all ages and abilities with people able to choose one of two options; a short, accessible stroll that anyone can enjoy or a slightly longer route for those who fancy more of a challenge.

All walks have an 11am start time.

Registration for the Memory Walk is free and anyone who signs up in advance will be guaranteed a certificate of participation which they’ll be able to collect on the day along with a pin badge and pen.

Those who make a donation of £10 or more will also receive a Memory Walk tote bag.

Dementia advisor and dementia café co-ordinator for the Alzheimer’s Society in Wigan borough, Pauline Blackie said: “Each and every step you take will help us provide a lifeline of support for people affected by dementia here in Wigan Borough.

“At Alzheimer’s Society we offer friendly support through a range of virtual and in-person services, including our dementia support line (0333 1503456), our online forum ‘Talking Point’, our Wigan borough dementia cafés and our community-based dementia advisers.”

You can sign up to take part in the Memory Walk via Eventbrite:

Haigh Woodland Park (Sunday September 24): https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-well-memory-walk-2023-haigh-woodland-park-tickets-690140176847

Pennington Hall Park (Friday September 29): https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-well-memory-walk-2023-pennington-hall-park-tickets-694108195297