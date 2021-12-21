Merry Sexmas: Wigan group issues sexual health advice for over Christmas

Spectrum Community Health are urging people to protect their sexual health

Spectrum Community Health’s Merry Sexmas campaign wants to remind everyone that during the festivities it is important to know that alcohol can cloud your judgement when it comes to safe sex.

They have issued a set of advice to help people protect themselves and their loved ones.

Susan Hansford, Head of Service at Spectrum’s sexual health service in Wigan and Leigh, said: “Drinking heavily can make people less likely to think clearly, and they might forget to talk about condoms or take precautions when it comes to safe sex.

“If you’re out enjoying the festivities this Christmas, remember to carry condoms with you and be well-prepared if you find yourself in a sexual situation.

“If you have unprotected sex, our clinics offer quick, simple and free STI tests which will put your mind at ease and if necessary, you can receive the right treatment as soon as possible.

“To ensure everyone has access to Spectrum Sexual Health Services over Christmas, please refer to our festive opening times on the Spectrum website.

“Please remember to call for an appointment as we are not currently taking walk-ins. If you require advice when the clinic is closed please visit our urgent treatment page for support or call NHS 111.”

Their sexual health tips for over Christmas includes:

- Don’t sack off protection – Protect yourself and others against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancies by using a condom. They are the only contraception method that reduces the risk of STIs when used correctly during sex.

- Have some ‘Elf control' – Be the boss of your own wellbeing by sticking to recommended guidelines of 14 units of alcohol per week.

- ‘Sleigh STIs’ - visit a clinic for testing and treatment if you do have unprotected sex.

- ‘Fill your stockings’ – make sure to stock up on condoms and contraception before Spectrum’s sexual health clinic close for the holidays.

- ‘Look after each other’- In recent months, drink spiking has hit local and national news, so it’s vital that we all look after one another when we’re out. Stay in groups/pairs, don’t accept drinks from strangers and never leave your drinks unattended.

Spectrum Community Health is also reminding people to take lateral flow tests before meeting up, as well as remembering to take a face covering.

Spectrum’s Sexual Health services will slightly alter their opening times over Christmas with full day closures on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

More details on staying safe during Christmas festivities can be found online by visiting www.sexual-health.co.uk