Could you be the next Miss Lancashire? The search for 2024 has begun and here is everything you need to know...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applications for Miss Lancashire, as well as Miss Manchester and Miss Cheshire, are now open!

With a range of brands and sponsors on board, the highly anticipated North West finale will be held on March 17 2024 at Manchester’s Vermillion, which has recently undergone a 5.2 million refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of Miss Lancashire, Miss Manchester and Miss Cheshire, will win a range of prizes and sponsorships as well as gaining an all expenses paid trip to The Miss England Final in May 2024.

Left: the current Miss England, Jess Gagan. Right: Regional Director for Miss Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire Sean Maloney.

Owned by the Miss World Organization, the winner of Miss England then automatically qualifies for the Miss World Finals later in the year.

Prospective applicants from Lancashire will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Miss Lancashire, and now incumbent Miss England, Jessica Ashley Gagen who is currently travelling the world as Miss England and will be heading to India to compete for the Miss World title on March 2.

What requirements do you have to meet?

Miss World are on the lookout for girls ages 16-27 who are not married and do not have any children.

How do you enter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter email [email protected] or head straight to the official Miss England website to complete a form https://www.missengland.info/

Applications close on February 25th 2024

What happens during the competition?

All finalists will receive a Miss Manchester, Cheshire or Lancashire finalist sash and have the opportunity to work with a range of brands.

They will star in an influencer photoshoot with regional director and celebrity makeup artist Sean Maloney in January in Manchester.

Sean will also deliver a series of Zoom calls and coaching sessions ahead of the finale in March.

What does the regional director say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool born Sean, who took over the role this year, said: “After over eight years in the pageant world, from heading up the back stage teams, judging, presenting and assisting, I’m incredibly excited for the new era of Miss Manchester, Miss Lancashire and Miss Chesire and what I have planned for the competition!

“I’m looking for girls who are genuine, kind and ambitious. Girls who want to lift the Miss Lancashire, Miss Manchester and Miss Cheshire crown and wear it with pride. The lucky winners will head to the finals, all expenses paid, to compete in of Miss England finals in May for their chance to represent our country at Miss World!"

Who is Sean Maloney?

The former St George’s School and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil is now a well known celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with names such as Lily Allen, Fleur East, the casts of Love Island, The Only Way is Essex, Geordie Shore and Made In Chelsea, as well as organisations like Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo, InTheStyle, Missguided, Channel 4, BBC, ITV, Netflix, MTV.

Sean has been head make up artist on many feature films, music videos and cover shoots whilst even completing a stint at London Fashion Week. With 12 years in the industry he has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest brands such as Mac Cosmetics, Becca Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury & YSL and is the official beauty editor of Revive Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad