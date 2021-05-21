Missing pensioner with dementia has been found 'safe and well'

An appeal was launched on Friday afternoon for help to find Colin Walmsley, 87, from Leigh, who had last been seen on Thursday evening by care staff.

Police said Mr Walmsley has dementia and they were "extremely keen to locate him safe".

They confirmed on Friday evening that he had been found "safe and well".

Colin Walmsley