News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

More than £50,000 given to Wigan's churches to help with conservation work

Fourteen borough churches have received a share of more than £50,000 from a national conservation fund.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A total of £42m in public funding has been allocated to 4,900 UK religious buildings as the Government supports the preservation of listed places of worship.

With more than one million people expected to attend midnight mass and Christmas Day services, they might be at one of the churches which have benefited from Government support over the last year to ease the cost of essential conservation and maintenance work.

Read More
Man treated for hypothermia after early hours rescue from Wigan river
St Wilfrid's Church in Standish is among those to receive fundingSt Wilfrid's Church in Standish is among those to receive funding
St Wilfrid's Church in Standish is among those to receive funding
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among them are Ashton St Oswald’s, which received the largest Wigan amount of £14,226.23.

Some £12,886.45 was given to St Peter’s, Leigh, while St Mark’s, Newtown landed £9,239.44.

Other churches received smaller amounts, with £53,4454.40 dished out across the borough in total.

Other recipients are: St Mary’s, Wigan (£272.60); St Jude’s, Wigan (£1,197.37); St Matthew’s, Highfield (£1,357); St James’s, Orrell (£361.89); St Aidan’s, Billinge (£2,647.92); St Mary’s, Billinge (£135); St Wilfrid’s, Standish (£2,891.88); St Joseph’s, Wrightington (£285.40); St Mary’s, Leigh (£5,475.22); Our Lady and All Saints, Parbold (£2,128); and Christ Church Parbold (£350).

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “As churches across the country fill up for nativity plays and Christmas services, it’s a reminder of the huge role that they and other places of worship play in the lives of their community.

“The Listed Places of Worship Scheme supports these precious buildings, which are cherished by people of all faiths and none.

“With nearly 5,000 supported over the past year alone, I’m glad to see the difference it has made to visitors, worshippers and the people who look after them for the benefit of future generations.”

Since 2010, the Places of Worship Fund has invested £346m in listed churches, synagogues, mosques and temples.

The fund provides grants towards the VAT incurred on eligible costs, such as works to the roofs, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.