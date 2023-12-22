More than £50,000 given to Wigan's churches to help with conservation work
A total of £42m in public funding has been allocated to 4,900 UK religious buildings as the Government supports the preservation of listed places of worship.
With more than one million people expected to attend midnight mass and Christmas Day services, they might be at one of the churches which have benefited from Government support over the last year to ease the cost of essential conservation and maintenance work.
Among them are Ashton St Oswald’s, which received the largest Wigan amount of £14,226.23.
Some £12,886.45 was given to St Peter’s, Leigh, while St Mark’s, Newtown landed £9,239.44.
Other churches received smaller amounts, with £53,4454.40 dished out across the borough in total.
Other recipients are: St Mary’s, Wigan (£272.60); St Jude’s, Wigan (£1,197.37); St Matthew’s, Highfield (£1,357); St James’s, Orrell (£361.89); St Aidan’s, Billinge (£2,647.92); St Mary’s, Billinge (£135); St Wilfrid’s, Standish (£2,891.88); St Joseph’s, Wrightington (£285.40); St Mary’s, Leigh (£5,475.22); Our Lady and All Saints, Parbold (£2,128); and Christ Church Parbold (£350).